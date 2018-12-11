News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, MMC & 205 Live Episodes From Las Vegas

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Mixed Match Challenge and 205 Live tapings will take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with the final hype for Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.

SmackDown will feature Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose vs. Naomi, a rap battle between The Usos and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar plus Jeff Hardy addressing the recent “public service announcement” by Samoa Joe.

Tonight’s MMC episode will feature the final episode before Sunday’s finals with Apollo Crews and Bayley vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox plus The Miz and Asuka vs. R-Truth and Carmella. Tonight’s 205 Live tapings will feature WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Noam Dar in a non-title match.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Charlotte Flair meets Asuka in a WrestleMania Rematch

* The Usos and The Bar to clash in a Rap Battle hosted by The New Day

* Jeff Hardy to address Samoa Joe’s “public service announcement”

* Naomi goes one-on-one with Mandy Rose

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.