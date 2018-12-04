News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, MMC & 205 Live Tapings From Austin

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, WWE Mixed Match Challenge and WWE 205 Live tapings will take place from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

Tonight’s SmackDown will feature a TLC contract signing with Asuka, Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch plus WWE Champion Daniel Bryan on MizTV with The Miz. Matches announced are Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton plus a Triple Threat with Xavier Woods vs. Jey Uso vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro.

The MMC Playoffs will continue on tonight’s show with The Miz and Asuka vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi plus Hardy and Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella and R-Truth. Tonight’s 205 Live tapings will feature Drew Gulak vs. The Brian Kendrick plus a Tornado Tag Team Match with TJP and Mike Kanellis vs. The Lucha House Party.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Asuka sign their TLC Match contract

* Daniel Bryan to appear on a must-see “Miz TV”

* Jeff Hardy goes one-on-one with Randy Orton

* Woods, Uso and Cesaro square off in Triple Threat Match

