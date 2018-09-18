News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, MMC & 205 Live From Tulsa

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, WWE Mixed Match Challenge and WWE 205 Live tapings will take place from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma with the fallout from Hell In a Cell.

SmackDown is set to feature a coronation for new SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas in a non-title match, Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the title on the line and MizTV in the opening segment, featuring The Miz and a mystery guest.

Tonight’s 205 Live tapings will air on Wednesday night with Lio Rush vs. Noam Dar and Drew Gulak vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander with the title on the line. WWE will also film the first episode of Mixed Match Challenge season 2 tonight in Tulsa. Matches confirmed are Styles and Charlotte Flair vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi plus Kevin Owens and Natalya vs. Braun Strowman and Ember Moon, who is replacing Alexa Bliss after WWE announced that she’s dealing with an arm injury. MMC will air on Facebook Watch tonight at 10pm ET.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

* Shinsuke Nakamura to battle Rusev in a United States Title Match

* Will The Queen ruin The Irish Lass Kicker’s triumphant return?

* What will happen when Orton and Hardy return from hell?

* Who will be the mystery guest on tonight’s Miz TV?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.