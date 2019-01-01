News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown From Pittsburgh

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown was taped this past weekend at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. We have full spoilers at this link.

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live SmackDown coverage. WWE taped the following matches and segments for tonight:

* The New Day’s New Year’s Celebration

* Rusev and Lana’s WWE United States Title Celebration

* Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy to earn a spot in the Fatal 5 Way

* Sonya Deville vs. Naomi

* John Cena and Becky Lynch vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega

* Mustafa Ali vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Joe or Hardy in a Fatal 5 Way

* Appearances by Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, Triple H, SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Shinsuke Nakamura and others