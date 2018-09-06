News, Notes & Videos From Night 1 Of The 2018 WWE Mae Young Classic

The first round of the 2018 Mae Young Classic kicked off tonight on the WWE Network. Tegan Nox, Rhea Ripley, Lacey Lane and Meiko Satomura all won their matches to advance to the second round.

Nox defeated Zatara and will now face the winner of Nicole Matthews vs. Isla Dawn. Ripley defeated MJ Jenkins and will face the winner of Reina Gonzalez vs. Kacy Catanzaro in the second round. Lane defeated Vanessa Kraven to earn a shot at the winner of Jessie Elaban vs. Taynara Conti and Satomura defeated Killer Kelly to face the winner of Ashley Rayne vs. Mercedes Martinez in the second round.

Main roster Superstars shown in attendance for tonight’s episode were Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon, Lio Rush, Sho Funaki and Tye Dillinger. Natalya also appeared in a backstage segment, picking Mia Yim and Io Shirai to make it to the finals.

The 2018 MYC is being called by Michael Cole, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Below is a photo of the announce team along with videos from tonight’s matches: