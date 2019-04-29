There have been rumors on former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio fighting MMA legend Tito Ortiz for the Combat Americas MMA promotion but CEO Campbell McLaren has apparently dismissed the speculation.

The rumors began when Ortiz signed his multi-fight contract with Combat Americas on Friday and it sounded like he called Del Rio out. Del Rio was present for the signing. You can see that video below.

Del Rio announced in October 2018 that he would be returning to MMA for the Combate Americas promotion. He also mentioned in media interviews that he was getting back into MMA.

Regarding Ortiz, McLaren spoke with Fansided and said his debut will likely come in October of this year, in either the United States or Mexico. He said, “I think we’re gonna have a fight for him in October. Not Spain. Not Peru. We’re gonna do Peru next month, that’s our first South American date. Tito’s not right for Peru.”

McLaren would not confirm or deny plans for Ortiz vs. Del Rio. He told Fansided, “Usually you want a bad guy. Neither of them are really bad guys. You saw them earlier. Did they look like they were going to fight? They were very friendly. Didn’t look like a fight to me.”

Del Rio last participated in a MMA fight in 2010 and has a record of 9-5. Ortiz last fought in November and has a MMA record of 20-12-1.