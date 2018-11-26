News On PPV Plans For WrestleMania 35 Season

WWE will be holding two pay-per-view events between the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view and WrestleMania 35, as they did last year.

The 2019 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is scheduled for February 17 in Houston, Texas while the 2019 Fastlane pay-per-view is scheduled for March 10 in Cleveland, Ohio, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WrestleMania 35 is set to take place on April 7 from East Rutherford, NJ, meaning there will be less than one month of build between Fastlane and the biggest show of the year.