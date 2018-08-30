News On WWE Super Show-Down & WWE Evolution Ticket Sales

Word from Australia is that the advance for WWE Super Show-Down is good but not at the level of being sold out without papering the event with free tickets, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It’s worth noting that the Melbourne Cricket Ground is set up for 80,000 fans and WWE had been pushing that number on TV until this week, when they started saying the event will take place in front of 70,000 fans. Super Show-Down takes place on Saturday, October 6 and will air on the WWE Network.

On a related note, tickets for the first-ever all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view went on sale this past week and did not sell out. Tickets are still available in each price category. The show is set up for 10,900 fans and is expected to be sold out or very close to it on the day of the event. The Observer noted how the on-sale was not a major success to start with, as most pay-per-view events are these days, especially in the New York market. Evolution takes place on Sunday, October 28 from the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island.