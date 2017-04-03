Next NXT Takeover Event Announced For Chicago

Triple H took to Twitter today and announced the next WWE NXT Takeover event for Chicago in late May. NXT “Takeover: Chicago” will take place on Saturday, May 20th in Chicago. This is the night before the WWE Backlash pay-per-view, which is a SmackDown-exclusive event.

Triple H also announced new NXT live events in May for Phoenix, Riverside, San Diego, Cincinnati and Evansville. The Cincinnati and Evansville shows will take place the same weekend as Takeover. Tickets for the live events go on sale this Friday and tickets for Takeover go on sale this Saturday.

