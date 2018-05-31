Next Week’s NXT Episode, Bianca Belair Video, Chicago Street Fight Hype For Takeover

Scott Lazara
– Below is a new interview and vignette with Bianca Belair that aired on this week’s WWE NXT episode:

– Danny Burch vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong has been announced for next Wednesday’s NXT episode on the WWE Network.

– Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa tweeted the following on their Chicago Street Fight at the June 17th NXT “Takeover: Chicago II” event: