Next Week’s NXT Episode, Bianca Belair Video, Chicago Street Fight Hype For Takeover

– Below is a new interview and vignette with Bianca Belair that aired on this week’s WWE NXT episode:
– Danny Burch vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong has been announced for next Wednesday’s NXT episode on the WWE Network.
– Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa tweeted the following on their Chicago Street Fight at the June 17th NXT “Takeover: Chicago II” event:
The match ended in New Orleans because you tapped out.
In Chicago.. I won't give you that option.
I am going to make you suffer. This one will end when you do.. #NXTTakeOver #StreetFight pic.twitter.com/wQwnBU8f2M
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 31, 2018
Well…the old man is half right.
Don’t be fooled by Johnny though. He’s not crazy, or unhinged, or a monster, or DANGEROUS…he’s a boy. A scared, fragile, weak, pathetic, little BOY. pic.twitter.com/fjRuwcMyNW
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) May 31, 2018