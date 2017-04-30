Next WWE “Table For Three” Revealed, Paul Heyman Interviews NASCAR Legend, Kevin Owens

– We noted before that Paul Heyman and his Looking4Larry marketing agency would be working on promotion for the upcoming NASCAR race at Richmond International Speedway. Heyman was at the track this weekend filming material with racing personality Hermie Sadler, who has worked with TNA in the past. As seen below, Heyman spoke with NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. about his upcoming retirement. The interview has garnered some mainstream press for Heyman and his agency.

– A new “Table For 3” with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Christian will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday’s RAW goes off the air. The synopsis reads like this:

“WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle joins former Team ECK partners Edge and Christian in an unlikely but hilarious reunion.”

– It appears WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens is finally done working RAW live events as he’s been added to Monday’s SmackDown live event in Stockton, CA. As noted, Owens will defend his title at tonight’s WWE Payback pay-per-view against Chris Jericho. The winner will officially bring the title to the blue brand. Owens tweeted the following on being added to Monday’s show: