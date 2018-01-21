Nia Jax On Possibly Facing Beth Phoenix, Ronda Rousey In WWE, Women’s Royal Rumble

Nia Jax recently spoke with The Mirror in the UK. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Raw general manager Kurt Angle was recently asked who he thinks will win the first women’s Royal Rumble match. You were his pick. How do you fancy your chances?

Ha ha. Oh that’s awesome. I appreciate Kurt realising my talent and appreciating I am the most dominant woman in this company. But at the end of the day, there is not just one woman I have to go against, there is every woman in the division, plus whoever else gets to come. So, I’m definitely up for the challenge and I believe I could be the last woman standing in the Royal Rumble.

There are a lot of rumours that Ronda Rousey could debut in the match. Would you welcome someone of her athletic calibre joining the WWE women’s division?

Of course. Ronda actually started a women’s revolution outside of WWE. She was the first woman to main event a UFC pay-per-view. That’s huge. Her coming over to the WWE and showing our talent what she can do here and probably showing some of us how to do different things, it would be amazing, I would definitely welcome it, you know? I don’t know if she has ever faced anybody like some of our girls, who are extremely athletic and have insane talent, so I think it would kind of be an awakening for her as well.

Which woman superstar from WWE’s past would you like to see return in the Royal Rumble match?

Oh there’s so many, but the one that I would love to see, that I would love to go up against, is Beth Phoenix. I would love for her to return. It would be something for me, kind of like a a childhood thing, growing up seeing her being such a dominant woman. I would love for her to show up and be in the ring with her.