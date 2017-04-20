Nia Jax On Possibly Facing Her Cousin, Batista – Drax The Destroyer Note, Lana – Renee Young

– Below is a Total Divas preview clip for tonight with a late-night swim between Renee Young and Naomi leading to a shouting match between Renee and Lana:

– It was confirmed this week that Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” is already in the works. GOTG 2 hits theaters in just a few weeks. Former WWE Champion Batista will likely reprise his role as Drax the Destroyer but director James Gunn told media this week that the third movie will be “the end of this iteration” of the Guardians team. Batista’s Drax could still pop up in other Marvel movies in the years to come.

– Nia Jax tweeted the following in response to a fan who commented on a potential Cousin vs. Cousin match with Nia and Tamina Snuka. Tamina recently returned to WWE TV but joined the SmackDown brand.