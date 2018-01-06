Nia Jax On Titus Worldwide, WWE Stars On Nickelodeon Game Show, RAW 25 Special

– A WWE Network special counting down the top 25 moments in WWE RAW history will air on Monday, January 15th after RAW goes off the air that night. Below is a preview:

– Next week will be WWE Week on Nickelodeon’s “Paradise Run” game show. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Naomi, Bayley, Kalisto and Apollo Crews will be participating. WWE announced the following on the show:

WWE Superstars compete on Nickelodeon’s “Paradise Run”

Naomi, The Usos, Bayley, Apollo Crews and Kalisto head to Hawaii to join young competitors for the ultimate game show – Nickelodeon’s “Paradise Run.” WWE Week on the hit show stars Monday, Jan. 8, and ends Friday, Jan. 12. Watch as each Superstar teams up with kids to complete an obstacle course and solve puzzles, including a riddle to determine the location of the finish line.

Don’t miss WWE Week on Nickelodeon’s “Paradise Run,” starting Monday, Jan. 8, at 7/6 C!

– As noted, it was announced today that Apollo Crews will be replacing WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore in the Mixed Match Challenge as Enzo is currently sick with the flu. Crews will be teaming with Nia Jax in the tournament. Nia is not happy with the team due to Crews’ Titus Worldwide partners, Dana Brooke and Titus O’Neil, as she tweeted the following: