Nia Jax Reacts To Getting Some Time Off, Braun Strowman Injury Update, WWE 2K19 DLC Released

– 2K has released the New Moves Pack DLC for the WWE 2K19 video game. The release includes more than 50 new in-game moves, including the Slingshot X-Factor, the Atomic Drop Into a Double Leg Combo, the Assisted Twist of Fate, the Avalanche Splash and more. The pack can be purchased for $3.99. 2K also announced that the Rising Stars Pack DLC will be released in early 2019, featuring rising Superstars from WWE NXT, 205 Live and the main roster. Above is a trailer for the New Moves Pack.

– Braun Strowman made an appearance at last night’s WWE RAW Christmas Eve tapings and did not have the sling on his arm. You can read full spoilers from the tapings for next week at this link. Strowman appeared at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view and was still sporting the sling. Strowman, who is still recovering from elbow surgery, is not expected to wrestle again until his match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 27.

– Nia Jax lost to RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at WWE TLC on Sunday and she was backstage for last night’s RAW in Sacramento but she was not used. Jax also did not appear at the Christmas Eve RAW tapings that took place after the live broadcast.

A fan tweeted about how Jax “as usual” took a “long vacation” after getting a push. She responded and wrote, “Yup!!! At least you know the drill [emoji] mama needs some R&R [emoji]. Keep tweeting about it, it’ll get you nowhere, but I’m surrrre it’ll make you feel better [emoji]”

You can see Jax’s tweet below along with a tweet she made during RAW, taking a shot at RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch:

Yup!!! At least you know the drill 👍🏼 mama needs some R&R 🙌🏽. Keep tweeting about it, it’ll get you nowhere, but I’m surrrre it’ll make you feel better 🤗 https://t.co/Q8zRMxE4Lz — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) December 18, 2018