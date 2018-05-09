Nia Jax Responds To “Unsafe Worker” Tweet, Asuka Wins Dark Match, Promo For New WWE Book

– The new “WWE RAW: The First 25 Years” hardcover book has been released in some stores but the official release date is May 15th. You can purchase the book on sale via Amazon at this link. The book features 200 pages and was written by Jake Black & Dean Miller. Below is a commercial for the book:
From the first show in January 1993 to the 25th Anniversary celebration, it’s @WWE #RAW: The First 25 Years, available now! #Raw25 https://t.co/EkNJ5YBHZC pic.twitter.com/KR1w1vfABE
— WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2018
– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore saw Asuka defeat Sonya Deville. Our correspondent wrote, “One helluva match, we all wanted it to go longer. Really great women’s action.”
– We noted before that WWE announced a left shoulder injury for Alexa Bliss, suffered during her loss to RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax at Sunday’s Backlash pay-per-view. Bliss appeared in a backstage promo at Monday’s RAW but did not wrestle. Jax took to Twitter today to respond to a fan that called her an “unsafe worker” and noted that Bliss is still scheduled for the European tour this week as she’s fine. You can see the exchange and Bliss’ response below:
Did you see that unsafe worker @NiaJaxWWE has injured the goddess @AlexaBliss_WWE? Sasha/Asuka/Charlotte first and now the queen of women's wrestling @agbnufc
— Toon (@01ddunn) May 7, 2018
Haha!! If you haven’t heard. Alexa is perfectly fine. She couldn’t beat me in the ring, so she blamed it on a fake injury. Trust me, she is perfectly fine. She’s scheduled to be on tour, so you and all your troll friends can come worship your coward goddess. https://t.co/kor5YAeOLX
— Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) May 8, 2018
🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨 https://t.co/PxqrdQGEU7
— Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 8, 2018