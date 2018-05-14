Nia Jax & Ronda Rousey React To Announcement, More For Tonight’s RAW, Finn Balor

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s WWE RAW from London in this new video:

– Below is new video of Finn Balor returning home to Dublin, Ireland for the weekend WWE live event at the 3Arena. Balor defeated Baron Corbin at the event.

– As noted, Ronda Rousey vs. RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax is now official for the June 17th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view after Jax issued a challenge to the former UFC Champion in New York City earlier today at the NBCUniversal Upfronts. Below are Twitter comments from both Superstars:

This challenge came earlier than expected… but I was born ready…I’ll see you at #MITB, @NiaJaxWWE. https://t.co/DPy0sY5hPG — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) May 14, 2018