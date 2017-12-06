Nia Jax Set To Special Referee At WWE 205 Live Shows, Hideo Itami Announced

Nia Jax is scheduled to be the special referee for the main events of the upcoming WWE 205 Live non-televised live events, which will feature WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore defending against Kalisto.

We noted earlier this week during RAW that WWE started a new storyline between Nia and Enzo after Nia flirted with the champ following a backstage segment. It appears Nia will be appearing on WWE 205 Live as the storyline progresses.

Other Superstars advertised for the 205 Live events include Hideo Itami, who will be called up from WWE NXT soon, Brian Kendrick, Jack Gallagher, Drew Gulak, Tony Nese, Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann.

The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the January 20th, 2018 date in Lowell, MA is going now with the 205LIVE passcode. Other pre-sales will begin soon and we will keep you updated. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday.

For those who missed it, below is the list of dates for the special 205 Live shows:

* Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center

* Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Auditorium

* Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Mid Hudson Civic Center