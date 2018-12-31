Nia Jax Takes Issue With WWE Tweet That Only Features White Women?

Nia Jax has fans talking on Twitter today after she responded to a tweet from WWE on how the women’s division “brought it” in 2018.

As seen below, the photo features Charlotte Flair, RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, The IIconics, Becky Lynch and Carmella. Apparently Jax took an issue with no women of color being included in the tweet.

Jax wrote, “#WeHereToo” and included several emojis that apparently represent women of color.

You can see both tweets below:

There's no denying it. The women of @WWE BROUGHT IT in 2018! pic.twitter.com/i8lLY7LPiM — WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2018

