Nia Jax Wants Her Title Shot, Extreme Rules Slow Motion Video Package, WWE Stock

– Below is slow motion video from last night’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, featuring new #1 contender Samoa Joe, new WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Sasha Banks, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Roman Reigns and others:

– WWE stock was down 0.53% today, closing at $20.59 per share. Today’s high was $20.82 and the low was $20.52.

– As noted, Nia Jax mentioned on last night’s Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show that Alexa Bliss had promised her a title shot once the “Kendo Stick on a Pole” match with Bayley was over. The two had this exchange on Twitter today:

Oh hey there bestie 👋🏽….Full disclosure, we need to have a little chat today 😈 #RAW https://t.co/sR5qyFdhaa — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) June 5, 2017