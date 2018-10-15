Nikki Bella Calls Ronda Rousey A “Do Nothing Bitch”

We noted earlier how RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey recently spoke with TMZ and called The Bella Twins a “bunch of untrustworthy bitches” when discussing her upcoming WWE Evolution title defense against Nikki Bella. Rousey also referred to the twins as “Do Nothing Bellas” on social media, a reference to her “Do Nothing Bitches” line.

Nikki fired back on Instagram today, which was also covered by TMZ. Nikki called Rousey the “Do Nothing Bitch” and bragged on her pro wrestling career.

Nikki wrote, “In response to your post @rondarousey You may think I’m a “DNB” but that’s because you been here for what maybe 20 RAW’s? I’ve been here for almost 12 years. Since day one I have wanted change for the women at WWE. This “DNB” has been in the ring with Victoria, Natalya, Krissy Vaine, Shantelle Malawski, Taryn Terrell, Brooke Adams, Michelle McCool, Layla, Vickie Guerrero, Melina, Mickie James, Maria, Katie Lea, Jillian Hall, Maryse, Alicia Fox, Gail Kim, Candice Michelle, Beth Phoenix, Rosa Mendes, Eve Torres, Kelly Kelly, Awesome Kong, Naomi, Cameron, Eva Marie, Jojo, Summer Rae, Kaitlyn, Tamina, AJ Lee, Paige, Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Riott Squad and more. I defended a championship for 301 days. I have executive produced and starred in two reality shows, one about women’s wrestling, while on the road wrestling. I even broke my neck for this business. So if you want to talk about a “DNB” look at yourself, because in this Evolution of women’s wrestling, you’re the “DNB” #bellalution #evolution”

You can see Nikki’s new Instagram post below: