Nikki Bella On Not Drinking Wine During WWE Evolution Training, This Week’s Total Bellas Viewership

– Sunday’s episode of WWE Total Bellas drew 441,000 viewers and ranked #28 on the Cable Top 150. This episode, the 8th in the 4th season, featured more with Nikki Bella and her WWE Evolution feud with RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, plus Brie Bella’s retirement announcement. A video recap can be seen above.

This is up from last week’s episode, which drew 411,000 viewers and ranked #39. This is the best viewership since the 3rd episode in this season, which drew 454,000 viewers.

The Walking Dead once again topped the night on the cable Top 150 and in viewership with 4.831 million viewers.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 4 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 505,000 viewers

Episode 2: 460,000 viewers

Episode 3: 454,000 viewers

Episode 4: 396,000 viewers

Episode 5: 426,000 viewers

Episode 6: 424,000 viewers

Episode 7: 411,000 viewers

Episode 8: 441,000 viewers

Episode 9:

Season 3 Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)

– We’ve noted how the 8th season of WWE’s Total Bellas is currently focusing on the road to WWE Evolution and Nikki Bella’s match with RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Below is a bonus clip from this week’s show where Nikki promised to give up alcohol while she trained for the match with Rousey, which took place on the 28th of October. Nikki promised to lay off the wine after a training session with Brie Bella and personal trainer Markshane.

“So, you’ll be proud. I haven’t been drinking. I’m not going to drink until after the match,” Nikki told Markshane.

Brie remained skeptical. She asked, “Oh, we’ll see. She’s always proud when she goes 2 days without drinking. Let’s see if you can do, how many days?”

Nikki responded, “Can you get behind me? It’s 21 days. I’ve already gone [holds up 4 fingers]… since Sunday I haven’t had a drink. I want to get in my best shape ever for the 28th.”