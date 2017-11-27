Nikki Bella On Cena’s Reaction To Her Doing DWTS, What She Hid On-Camera

Nikki Bella recently appeared as a guest on Lilian Garcia’s podcast, Chasing Glory, and spoke about her engagement to John Cena, her injury status and Dancing With The Stars. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On Dancing With The Stars and how John Cena took her being on the show: “I fell in love with dance. I have not, in so many years – and this was hard on John because I was very honest with him – but I have not felt this young and, like, alive…And now I found this new passion, and I felt young and free.”

On what she never wanted to show on-camera during the show: “What was weird for me – and this was the crazy experience – since I was 15, I told myself, ‘I will never depend on a man. I will never need someone.’ And I joined this competition, and I have to depend on a man, and I have to need someone… I was feeling all these emotions, so I was bottling myself up, and I knew this could have made amazing TV for them. I didn’t want it to be forced. But I would go home at night, and there were times that I would cry.”

