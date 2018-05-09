Nikki Bella On How She’s Doing After John Cena Split, Who She’s Living With Now, More (VIDEO)

As seen above, Nikki Bella took to The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel today for her first video blog since she and John Cena announced their breakup back in mid-April. The video was recorded earlier today, May 8th, at their offices in San Diego.

Nikki notes that she has been staying with sister Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan since the split with Cena. Nikki thanked her fans for the support but never directly mentioned the breakup or Cena’s name.

“I just wanted to say hi to you guys. I know I’ve kind of been MIA and I’ve just kind of been hiding out but I wanted to reach out to you all and thank you all for your love and support,” Nikki said. “I can’t tell you how much it’s meant to me, especially during a really difficult time.”

Nikki also shows off their new YouTube plaque for 1 million subscribers and shows off a commemorative plaque for the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match that WWE sent to them. Nikki also noted that she feels like she’s put on a bit of weight recently due to extra snacking as she goes through her difficult time. Nikki asked fans to comment on what kind of YouTube content they want to see and revealed that more Bella Brains episodes are on the way.

Nikki once again referred to her difficult time when plugging the return of Total Bellas on May 20th. She said this will be a really good season but a tough one for her to watch. She thanked fans for their support and said this has been a tough time but that’s a discussion she will save for another vlog. She once again thanked fans for their support to end the video.