Nikki Bella On Wanting To Reach Rock/Cena Level Of Success, Being SD! Live GM

WWE Superstar and recent Dancing With The Stars contestant Nikki Bella recently spoke with the folks from Rolling Stone for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On if she thinks she has cemented her status as the defining woman wrestler of a generation: “Through my neck injury, a lot of people have said, ‘You’ve done all you can do.’ But in my heart, I truly don’t [think I have]. There’s so much more to do, so many more women to empower and uplift. I never want to walk away and be like, ‘I did all I can.’ Women have such a far way to go in WWE until we truly are where we could be. I’ve yet to hit the level of where my fiancée John [Cena] is at, or even the Rock, and I would love to be the first female to do that.”

On wanting to hit the level of success of The Rock or John Cena in terms of crossover success and iconic in-ring stature: “It’s kind of both. When you can be that character that comes in for WrestleMania knowing you are gonna headline, and when you are the guys that go out into this mainstream world and people automatically know, ‘Oh, the WWE person, they can host the ESPYs or Teen Choice,’ and Brie and I are on our way there but not quite there. WWE will always be my home. I always want to come back, have fun in that ring and tell a story, but also — whatever venture I was out on — bring people back to that ring. I’ll never turn my back on WWE, and that’s something Rock had done and John, of course.”

On whether or not fans might see her as the SmackDown Live General Manager in the near future: “[Laughs] I’m not gonna lie, I totally pitched hard to do that. The company thought it was a great idea, but creatively at the time it wasn’t going to work out because I did sign on with Dancing With the Stars and no one knew yet, so it was going to be too short of a run. But they were positive about it, so I’m hoping that door stays open. I would love to come back and be a bad guy. I feel like I’m where John stands — I’m better used as a good guy. But can you imagine me coming back as a bad girl and having some fun with Shane [McMahon]? It would just be amazing. So we’ll see.”

Check out the complete Nikki Bella interview at RollingStone.com.