Nikki Bella On RAW Being Different Without Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan On Locker Room Atmosphere At RAW

Nikki Bella recently appeared on CBS Sports’ “In This Corner” podcast to promote WWE Evolution and discussed the locker room reaction to Roman Reigns announcing his battle with leukemia on last Monday’s WWE RAW.

“You know, I get, like, the deepest chills when you bring that up,” Nikki said. “I think everyone is still in a lot of shock, but it’s extremely sad, it’s extremely unexpected. You don’t think you’ll hear those words from your living-day Superman.

“But if anyone can fight through this, it’s Joe. Joe is just so beyond brave to go out there, and to speak the way he did, I just … to me, he is so inspiring and so motivating to never give up. I’m just going to keep him so much in my prayers and thoughts, as all of us should, because we all want our ‘Big Dog’ back. The show is definitely going to feel so different without him. His presence is just strong, and he’s just … he’s an amazing, very beautiful man, and he’s beautiful inside and out, and I’m just praying so hard for him.”

On a related note, Daniel Bryan tweeted about how the locker room had “the air sucked out” during Reigns’ speech at RAW. Bryan was one of many wrestling stars to tweet well wishes to Reigns after the announcement but we missed this tweet when compiling the others. Bryan wrote, “I’ve never seen the air sucked out of a locker room like it was tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with Roman and his family. #ThankYouRoman”