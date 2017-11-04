Nikki Bella Reveals Career Choice She Wants To Pursue, Talks WWE Comeback

WWE Superstar and Total Bellas co-star Nikki Bella recently addressed her future plans following her shocking elimination from ABC’s Dancing With The Stars in a new video released via the official YouTube channel of The Bella Twins.

As Nikki explains in the above video, she enjoyed getting lost in a character during DWTS and plans to seek some potential opportunities in the movie world, as well as make her WWE comeback alongside her twin sister, Brie Bella.

“I’m actually, for the first time ever, thinking about that I want to do a few movies,” said Bella. “Because getting lost in a character was really fun and I think that’s something I want to do next, but I think I do need to make a comeback with Brie [Bella] first.”

Bella continued, “At least that’s what I want to do, so Vince, you’re getting a call.”

