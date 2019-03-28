Nikki Bella Says She’s Dating Other People While Sleeping With Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella revealed on the premiere of The Bellas Podcast that she is still dating other people during the romance with former Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki said she and Artem are “sleeping together” but they’re keeping everything else “super casual” and she’s still taking things slow with the relationship.

“Yeah, we’re dating,” Nikki told sister Brie Bella on their first podcast (H/T to Access Online). “There’s been a lot of speculation about us, but I’m still dating [other people]. We’re having fun, he’s showing me Los Angeles.”

Nikki made these comments just days after making their relationship official on Instagram and the Total Bellas season 4 finale.

“Yes, I spent the night at his house. We’re not engaged, we’re not married. We’re not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don’t say ‘I love you,’ she added.