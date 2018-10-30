Nikki Bella Still Not Over John Cena Break-Up, Triple H Praises Buddy Murphy

– Nikki Bella spoke with People Magazine at WWE Evolution on Sunday and said she’s still not ready to date following the split with John Cena earlier this year.

“It feels like, you know, when you get married and the next day people are like, ‘When are you having kids?’ and it’s like, ‘I just got married.’ I feel like it’s the same thing. When you become single, it’s like, ‘Oh, are you dating?!’ ” Nikki said. “Honestly, I’m so not interested. I’m just not ready yet.”

“I’m trying to heal, and I’m not healed yet,” Nikki added.

– Triple H took to Twitter today and posted the following praise for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy: