Is Nikki Bella Still Talking To John Cena?, Nikki Focusing On Herself

People reports that Nikki Bella is continuing to focus on herself months after the split with John Cena, and that she’s not even thinking about dating.

“Nikki is not even thinking about dating right now,” a source close to Nikki told People. “She’s been so busy working and spending time with her friends and family, it’s not a priority. That being said, if the right guy were to come around, she’s not opposed to it.”

Nikki and sister Brie Bella spoke with ET’s Lauren Zima during the recent iHeart Radio Musical Festival and Nikki said she hasn’t talked with Cena lately.

“I made a joke about dating, Netflix and black licorice and how it gets boring and it turned into this whole thing where I got quoted saying dating life is boring,” Nikki told ET when asked about recent rumors surrounding her dating life. “I was like, ‘No I said Netflix and black licorice and [was boring]’… it’s not what people expect, but I’ve got to admit I am single but I’m not ready for mingling yet.”

“He’s doing him and I’m doing me,” Nikki said when revealing that she hasn’t talked to Cena as of late.

Nikki added that the attempts to find herself are “scary” but she’s enjoying getting out of her comfort zone.

“I just feel like I’m at that age where I’m discovering who I really am and what I want out of life and just, like, independence,” she said. “Is it scary and you do have these moments of like, ‘What am I doing?’ — and fear. I just kind of am liking the challenge.”