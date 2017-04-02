Nikki Bella Talks Rumors Of John Cena Proposing To Her, Another WWE Hiatus

Nikki Bella took some time out recently to speak with Brian Fritz for an exclusive video interview at BetweenTheRopes.com to promote this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view, where she and John Cena take on another real-life WWE couple, The Miz and Maryse.

During the interview, the star of Total Bellas addressed recent rumors regarding the possibility of John Cena proposing to her after Sunday’s show at Camping World Stadium.

“I guess I just kind of learn to ignore it,” said Bella. “Because one, I don’t want to get my hopes up. And two, we were on the Today Show this past week and they told me there’s a bet going on in Vegas. There’s a real bet. John is like ‘Who bets on the WWE? Don’t ever bet on the WWE!” And it was like heartbreak, like see, I knew it wasn’t going to happen!”

Additionally, Bella spoke about the talk of her taking another break from WWE competition to deal with another nagging neck issue.

“It’s doing okay,” said Bella. “I have a slight herniation above where I had surgery. I just got cleared by my surgeon Wednesday, so I’m good to go. I was supposed to be on a loop of live events.”

Bella continued, “When I got taken off everyone was like ‘What’s happening?’ But I’m good. I kind of sprained my neck, and we found out some other stuff is going on, so I’m definitely going to have to take some time to heal that. But I’m cleared. I’m competing at WrestleMania.”

