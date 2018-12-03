Nikki Bella Thinks She Will Date Another Wrestler Or Celebrity

Hollywood Life has a new article on Nikki Bella’s dating life, noting that she is “single and ready to mingle” following the split with John Cena.

A source close to Nikki reportedly told the website that Nikki “feels like she’s going to either end up with another wrestler or someone famous” and that she feels like this because “she finds herself in situations where she is around celebs or wrestlers all the time.”

The person close to Nikki also noted that she “would like her future to come fast. She misses being in love.”

As seen below, a preview for the upcoming return of Total Bellas shows Nikki flirting with Peter Kraus from The Bachelorette. She ended up turning him down, according to the E! network.