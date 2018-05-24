Nikki Bella Upset Over Report, Fans On Daniel Bryan’s Signature Moves, Johnny Gargano

– Below is the final part of WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano’s UpUpDownDown video with Xavier Woods as they wrap their Lion King gameplay.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which Daniel Bryan signature move is the most dangerous. As of this writing, 40% voted for The Yes Lock while 38% went with the running knee and 22% voted for the heel hook.

– Nikki Bella took to Twitter this week and lashed out at “sources” for spreading lies. It sounds like she may be referring to the People.com article that has a source close to the situation commenting on how Nikki and John Cena are “basically back together” following last month’s split. Nikki wrote: