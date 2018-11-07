Home
24W on Facebook
24W on Twitter
MMA News
Search
24Wrestling
Home
24W on Facebook
24W on Twitter
MMA News
Home
Pictures
Nikki Cross Backstage for Her SmackDown Live Debut
Nikki Cross Backstage for Her SmackDown Live Debut
By
Bob Krites
-
November 7, 2018
She came to play
Latest News
First Team Revealed for the WWE MMC Playoffs
November 7, 2018
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZtERA7-suI&w=560&h=315] As noted, Week 8 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 saw Bobby Lashley and Mickie James defeat Finn Balor and Bayley while...
WWE Survivor Series: Updated Card, Charlotte Flair Status Storyline & More
November 7, 2018
It was announced on tonight's WWE SmackDown that there will be a 5-on-5 Tag Team Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series. The two teams...
What Does WWE Have Planned For Apollo Crews On The RAW Brand?
November 7, 2018
Apollo Crews is undergoing a singles push and minor character change on the WWE RAW brand now that he's been separated from Titus O'Neil's...
Why Did Zelina Vega Miss WWE SmackDown In England?
November 7, 2018
Tonight's WWE SmackDown from Manchester, England saw Andrade "Cien" Almas lose to Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega was not in his corner. Vega is currently...
Trending Articles
WWE RAW Videos & Results, 11/5/2018
November 6, 2018
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOlX5ehJjoc&w=560&h=315] - Tonight's WWE RAW opens live on tape from Manchester, England as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Renee Young and Corey...
WWE Superstar Challenges Hulk Hogan For WrestleMania 35 Match
November 6, 2018
Rusev took to Twitter this afternoon and tweeted a challenge to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan for WrestleMania 35, Rusev was tweeting a...
GRAPHIC PHOTO: Triple H Confirms Surgery Following WWE World Cup
November 6, 2018
As seen below, Triple H posted a graphic photo to Twitter today and revealed that he will be undergoing surgery on Tuesday morning. Triple H...
*SPOILERS* For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown From England
November 6, 2018
Thanks to Neil Adam Mark and Ben H. for the following WWE SmackDown spoilers from today's tapings in Manchester, England. These will air tonight...
Who Was Supposed to Win the Universal Championship Triple Threat Match at Crown Jewel?
November 5, 2018
Before Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns vacated the Universal Championship and Brock Lesnar faced Braun Strowman in a Universal Title match on Friday at the...
Contact Us
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy