New Japan Pro Wrestling have officially announced the participants for this year’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament. The tournament starts on May 13th and will run until June 5th. The number of competitors for this year’s competition has been increased to 20, with performers from NJPW, CMLL and Ring of Honor competing.

Here’s the full lineup for the tournament:

Ryusuke Taguchi

Tiger Mask IV

SHO

YOH

Will Ospreay

Taiji Ishimori

El Desperado

Taka Michinoku

Yoshinobu Kanemaru

BUSHI

Flip Gordon

Titan

Marty Scurll

Dragon Lee

Robbie Eagles

Jonathan Gresham

Bandido

Shingo Takagi

“X”

The company has confirmed that “X” will be announced on May 4th at Wrestling Dontaku. The first night of the tournament will be taking place in Sendai and finishing up in Sumo Hall. Every show will be broadcast live on NJPWWorld.com and some of the higher profile shows will be available to view in English.