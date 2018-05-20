NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Nights 1 and 2 Results

New Japan Pro-Wrestling just kicked off the 25th Best of the Super Juniors tournament, their premier tournament for their junior heavyweight division. This is a round robin tournament that will conclude on June 4th, with the winner receiving an IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship match against Will Ospreay at June 9th’s Dominion show from Osaka-jo Hall. Here are the results from the first two nights of the tournament, with A-Block having their matches on night one and B-Block having their matches on night two.

Night One:

Preliminary Matches:

Chris Sabin and Ren Narita defeated KUSHIDA and Shota Umino after Sabin delivered the Cradle Shock to Umino.

CHAOS (SHO and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated Dragon Lee and Tomoyuki Oka after YOSHI-HASHI made Oka tap out to the Butterfly Lock.

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Toa Henare when Suzuki hit Henare with the Gotch-style Piledriver for the pinfall.

Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated Bullet Club (Marty Scurll and Chase Owens) after EVIL forced Owens to tap out to the Banshee Muzzle.

A-Block Matches:

Tiger Mask IV defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru with a surprise roll-up out of nowhere to pick up two points.

ACH defeated Flip Gordon after hitting Gordon with ACH’s Big Bang Attack for the pinfall.

YOH defeated BUSHI in a huge upset after pinning BUSHI with an inside cradle.

Taiji Ishimori defeated IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay after hitting Ospreay with his new finisher, the Bloody Cross. Ishimori got a big reaction for his surprise win.

Night Two:

Preliminary Matches:

Shota Umino defeated Yota Tsuji in a standard Young Lion match by forcing Tsuji to tap out to a Boston Crab.

CHAOS (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI, and YOH) defeated Tiger Mask IV, ACH, and Tomoyuki Oka after YOSHI-HASHI forced Oka to submit to the Butterfly Lock.

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated Flip Gordon and Toa Henare after Suzuki hit the Gotch-style Piledriver on Kanemaru.

Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA and BUSHI) defeated Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori and Chase Owens) after SANADA forced Owens to submit to the Skull End.

B-Block Matches:

Dragon Lee defeated SHO by pinning him after hitting the Desnucadora.

El Desperado defeated Ryusuke Taguchi after reversing the Dodon into a roll-up.

Chris Sabin defeated KUSHIDA after hitting All Hail Sabin for the pin.

Hiromu Takahashi defeated Marty Scurll after forcing Scurll to submit to a triangle choke.