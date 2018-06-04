NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Nights 11 and 12 Results

Here are the results from Nights 11 and 12 of New Japan’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

Night 11:

Preliminary Matches:

KUSHIDA and Shota Umino defeated Dragon Lee and Yuya Eumara

Bullet Club (Marty Scurll and Chase Owens) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Tomoyuki Oka

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated Chris Sabin and Toa Henare

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI and SHO)

A-Block Matches:

BUSHI (4 points) defeated Flip Gordon (4 points) with the MX for the pin

Taiji Ishimori (6 points) defeated ACH (4 points) after hitting the Bloody Cross for the pin

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay (6 points) defeated Tiger Mask IV (6 points) after hitting the Storm Breaker for the pin. As a side note, the Storm Breaker is a beautiful finish and people should look it up when they get the chance.

YOH (4 points) defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4 points) after landing the Five Star Clutch for the pin

Night 12:

Preliminary Matches:

Tiger Mask IV, Tomoyuki Oka, and Shota Umino defeated ACH, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Eumura

CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI and YOH) defeated Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori and Chase Owens)

Flip Gordon and Toa Henare defeated CHAOS (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay and Gedo)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, EVIL, and SANADA) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, TAKA Michinoku, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

B-Block Matches:

Chris Sabin (4 points) defeated El Desperado (4 points) after hitting the Cradle Shock for the pin

Marty Scurll (6 points) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi (4 points) via small package

Hiromu Takahashi (6 points) defeated SHO (4 points) via submission with a triangle choke

KUSHIDA (6 points) defeated Dragon Lee (6 points) after hitting Back to the Future for the pin