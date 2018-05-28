NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Nights 5 and 6 Results

Here are the results from both Nights 5 and 6 of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

Night 5:

Preliminary Matches:

KUSHIDA and Shota Umino defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Yota Tsuji after Umino forced Tsuji to submit to the Boston Crab

Bullet Club (Marty Scurll and Chase Owens) defeated Chris Sabin and Tomoyuki Oka after Owens hit Oka with a package piledriver for the pin

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI and SHO) after El Desperado hit SHO with a low blow and rolled him up for the pin

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated Dragon Lee and Toa Henare after Naito hit the Destino on Henare

A-Block Matches:

Tiger Mask IV (4 points) defeated BUSHI (0 points) via pinfall with the Tiger Suplex

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0 points) defeated ACH (2 points) after Kanemura hit ACH with the Deep Impact

Flip Gordon (0 points) defeated Taiji Ishimori (4 points) after reversing a Bloody Cross attempt into an O’Connor Roll for the pin

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay (2 points) defeated YOH (2 points) after hitting the Storm Breaker

Night 6

Preliminary Matches:

Tiger Mask IV, Shota Umino, and Tomoyuki Oka defeated Flip Gordon, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura after Umino forced Uemura to tap out to the Boston Crab

CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI and YOH) defeated ACH and Toa Henare after Henare tapped out to YOSHI-HASHI’s Butterfly Lock

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemura) defeated Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori and Chase Owens) after Suzuki hit Owens with the Gotch-style Piledriver

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI) defeated CHAOS (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay and Gedo) after BUSHI hit the MX on Gedo

B-Block Matches:

Marty Scurll (0 points) defeated Chris Sabin (2 points) after Scurll hit the Black Plague for the pin

Ryusuke Taguchi (0 points) defeated KUSHIDA (2 points) after catching KUSHIDA in a small package for the upset victory

SHO (2 points) defeated El Desperado (4 points) after hitting the Shock Arrow for the pin

Dragon Lee (4 points) defeated Hiromu Takahashi (2 points) after hitting the Dragon Driver