NJPW Destruction in Beppu Results

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held the second of their trio of Destruction shows to get the build to Wrestle Kingdom going, and this show included a NEVER Openweight Championship match, and a grudge match between Minoru Suzuki and Tetsuya Naito. Here are the results from the show.

Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi, and Yuya Uemura defeated Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan) and Yota Tsuji via submission after Nagata forced Tsuji to tap out to the Nagata Lock II.

David Finlay and Ren Narita defeated Toa Henare and Shota Umino when Finlay pinned Umino following the Prima Nocta.

Ayota Yushida defeated Takashi Iizuka via disqualification after Iizuka hit the Iron Finger from Hell on Yushida. The Iron Finger from Hell is a throat thrust performed while wearing a loaded glove.

Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV, KUSHIDA, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated CHAOS (Will Ospreay, Rocky Romero, SHO, and YOH) after Tiger Mask hit a Tombstone piledriver on Rocky Romero.

Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer) defeated Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T) after hitting the Killer Bomb on Beretta for the pin.

Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL, BUSHI, and SANADA) after Sabre pinned EVIL with the European Clutch.

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, “Switchblade” Jay White, YOSHI-HASHI, and Toru Yano) after Robinson hit the Pulp Friction on YOSHI-HASHI.

Taichi defeated NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto via pinfall with the Air Raid Crash to capture his first singles championship in NJPW.

Tetsuya Naito defeated Minoru Suzuki via pinfall after hitting Destino.