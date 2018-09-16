NJPW Destruction in Hiroshima Results

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is continuing their build up to Wrestle Kingdom, and kicked off their trio of Destruction events, the first in Hiroshima. Here are the results from the event.

Jushin Thunder Liger, KUSHIDA, and Tiger Mask IV defeated Roppongi 3k (Rocky Romero, SHO, and YOH) after Tiger Mask hit a Tiger Suplex on Romero for the pinfall.

Bad Luck Fale defeated Toa Henare via pinfall after hitting the Grenade.

CHAOS (Will Ospreay, Chuckie T, and Beretta) defeated Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens) and Kota Ibushi after Beretta and Chuckie T hit the Dudebuster on Owens.

NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions Firing Squad (Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Taiji Ishimori) defeated Taguchi Japan (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Ryusuke Taguchi) via pinfall after Tonga Loa hit the Apeshit on Finlay to retain the titles.

CHAOS (NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto, Gedo, and Toru Yano) defeated Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Takashi Iizuka) via disqualification after Taichi hit Goto with the microphone stand.

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., El Desperado, and TAKA Michinoku) after EVIL and SANADA hit a Magic Killer on TAKA for the pinfall.

Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma) and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI, and “Switchblade” Jay White) after Tanahashi rolled up YOSHI-HASHI with a small package.

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defeated Tomohiro Ishii via pinfall with the One-Winged Angel to retain the championship.