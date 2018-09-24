NJPW Destruction in Kobe Results

New Japan Pro-Wrestling recently held the last of their trio of Destruction shows, giving us a solid build-up to Wrestle Kingdom. Here are the results.

Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura fought to a ten-minute time limit draw.

Roppongi 3K (SHO and YOH) defeated Ren Narita and Shota Umino after YOH hit the Falcon Arrow on Umino.

Jushin Liger and Tiger Mask IV defeated Suzuki-gun (El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) after Tiger Mask pinned Kanemaru with a crucifix.

Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan), Yuji Nagata, and Manabu Nakanishi defeated Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma), Ryusuke Taguchi, and Ayota Yushida via pinfall after a back suplex from Nagata to Yushida.

Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T) defeated Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.)

CHAOS (“Switchblade” Jay White, Will Ospreay, and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Toa Henare after White hit the Bladerunner on Henare.

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, and BUSHI) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., and TAKA Michinoku) after EVIL pinned Sabre following the EVIL STO.

KUSHIDA defeated BUSHI via pinfall after hitting Back to the Future two times. This was a semi-final match in a tournament to crown a new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.

Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kazuchika Okada to retain his right to challenge Kenny Omega for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom after hitting 3 High Fly Flows. After the match, Jay White hit the Bladerunner on Tanahashi, and then assaulted Rocky Romero on the commentary table until YOSHI-HASHI came out to make the save. White was able to fend off YOSHI-HASHI, and assaulted him with a steel chair. Gedo came out and took the chair from White, but attacked Okada with it.