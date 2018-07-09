NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco Results

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held their second G1 Special on American soil, this time in the Cow Palace in San Francisco. Here are the results from the action-packed night!

Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, King Haku, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens) defeated Chaos (YOSHI-HASHI, Rocky Romero, Gedo, Sho, and Yoh) after Tama Tonga hit Gedo with the Gun Stun for the pin.

Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr.) after Toru Yano rolled up Sabre for the pin.

Bullet Club (Marty Scurll and Hangman Page) defeated Taguchi Japan (Hiroshi Tanahashi and KUSHIDA) after Page hit the Last Chapter on KUSHIDA.

NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto defeated Jeff Cobb after hitting the GTR for the pin to retain his championship.

IWGP Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL and SANADA) after hitting the Meltzer Driver to retain their titles.

CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI) after Ospreay hit BUSHI with the Stormbreaker for the pin.

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi defeated Dragon Lee after hitting the Time Bomb. Takahashi almost died after taking the Dragon Driver during the match.

Juice Robinson defeated IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion “Switchblade” Jay White to become the third IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. The crowd went absolutely nuts for Juice’s title win. Jay White is the world’s most evil Kiwi.

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defeated Cody Rhodes (Screw you, WWE, I’m going to use his last name, if you don’t like it, sue me) with the One-Winged Angel to retain his championship. After the match, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and King Haku murdered (not literally) every other Bullet Club member. Cody and Kenny embraced to end the show. Bullet Club is NOT FINE.