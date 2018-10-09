NJPW Kings of Pro Wrestling Results

Here are the results from New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Kings of Pro Wrestling pay per view, one of their final shows before Wrestle Kingdom at the Tokyo Dome.

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Suzuki-gun (El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated Tiger Mask IV and Jushin Thunder Liger via pinfall after El Desperado hit the Pinche Loco on Tiger Mask for the pin.

Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma) defeated Juice Robinson and Toa Henare via pinfall after Makabe hit the King Kong Knee Drop on Henare.

Firing Squad (Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Bad Luck Fale, and Taiji Ishimori) defeated Bullet Club (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Hangman Page, and Chase Owens) via pinfall after G.O.D. hit a 3D on Owens.

CHAOS (Will Ospreay, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, NEVER Openweight Champion Taichi, and Takashi Iizuka) via pinfall after Ospreay hit the Storm Breaker on Taichi. After the match, Ospreay stated that he was challenging Taichi for the NEVER Openweight Championship.

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI, and new member Shingo Takagi) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, SHO, and YOH) via pinfall when Takagi hit the Last Falconry on SHO.

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. EVIL never got started as IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho attacked EVIL before the match started. Sabre continued attacking EVIL after Jericho left until Naito came out for the save.

Kushida defeated Marty Scurll to win the vacant IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship after hitting Back to the Future twice for the pin.

Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated “Switchblade” Jay White via pinfall with a roll-up to retain his championship match against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom. After the match, Gedo and White began attacking Tanahashi, prompting Kazuchika Okada to come out for the save and attack White. Jado came out for the save to assist his brother, and tried to calm Okada down. Firing Squad then came to the ring, and acted like they were going to assault Jado and Gedo, but Tama Tonga hit Okada with the Gun Stun. Jay White joined Firing Squad in throwing up the Too Sweet, and it appears that White, Gedo, and Jado have joined Bullet Club.

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defeated Cody Rhodes and Kota Ibushi via pinfall after hitting the One-Winged Angel on Ibushi.