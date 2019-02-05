NJPW A New Beginning in Sapporo Results

Here are the results on New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s A New Beginning in Sapporo shows, held on the 2nd and 3rd of February.

Night One:

Ren Narita defeated Yuya Uemura via pinfall after hitting a beautiful bridging Belly to Belly Suplex.

Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Tiger Mask IV defeated Suzuki-gun (Takashi Iizuka and TAKA Michinoku) via disqualification after Iizuka attacked Tenzan with a chair while he was going for the moonsault.

Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, Togi Makabe, Toa Henare, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens) via pinfall after Yano rolled up Takahashi with a schoolboy for the win.

Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and El Desperado) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI) via pinfall after Taichi hit the Black Mephisto on BUSHI. After the match, Suzuki-gun pummeled the ever living crap out of LIJ, with Suzuki-gun tearing BUSHI’s mask off.

Minoru Suzuki defeated SANADA via pinfall after hitting the Gotch-style piledriver.

EVIL defeated Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall after hitting the EVIL STO

Bullet Club (“Switchblade” Jay White and Bad Luck Fale) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada via submission when White forced Tanahashi to submit to the TTO. After the match, White cut a promo claiming he is going to beat Tanahashi for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, and also laid Tanahashi out with the Bladerunner.

Night Two:

Toa Henare defeated Yota Tsuji via pinfall after hitting a Uranage.

Tiger Mask IV and Manabu Nakanishi defeated Ayato Yoshida and Shota Umino via pinfall after Tiger Mask hit an Avalanche Double Underhook Suplex on Yoshida.

Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Ren Narita defeated Suzuki-gun (Takashi Iizuka and TAKA Michinoku) via disqualification once again after Iizuka hit Tenzan with the Iron Glove of Doom.

Toru Yano, Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Taiji Ishimori, and Yujiro Takahashi) via pinfall after Yano rolled up Tanga Loa following a lariat from Togi Makabe for the win.

Bullet Club (“Switchblade” Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, and Chase Owens) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, and YOSHI-HASHI via submission after White forced YOSHI-HASHI to submit to the TTO.

Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI and Shingo Takagi) defeated Suzuki-gun (El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship after LIJ pinned Kanemaru following Rebellion.

Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL and SANADA) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr.) to retain the IWGP Tag Team Championship after SANADA pinned Suzuki following a moonsault.

Tetsuya Naito defeated Taichi to retain the IWGP Intercontinental Championship after Naito hit the Destino for the pin. Naito cut a promo after the match saying we was going to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and become a dual champion.