NJPW The New Beginning USA Results

Here are the results from New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s The New Beginning USA show that they held yesterday at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles.

Alex Coughlin and Clark Connors fought to a time limit draw. These two wrestlers are part of the new crop of US Young Lions.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Tyler Bateman via pinfall with a modified jackknife cover.

Colt Cabana defeated Shane Taylor via pinfall with a clutch hold.

Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) defeated Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll and Brody King) via pinfall after KES hit the Killer Bomb on Brody King.

Jeff Cobb defeated Karl Fredericks via pinfall after hitting Tour of the Islands, an absolutely beautiful finisher.

David Finlay defeated Chuckie T via pinfall with the Trash Panda.

Lifeblood (Juice Robinson and Tracey Williams) defeated Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Beretta) via pinfall after Robinson hit Pulp Friction on Romero.