NJPW New Japan Cup Competitors and First Round Matches

This year, New Japan Pro-Wrestling is doing something drastically different than their previous New Japan Cups. Instead of the usual 16 wrestlers, this year will feature 32 wrestlers, 7 of whom will be appearing in a New Japan Cup for the first time. The tournament will be single-elimination, and the winner will receive an IWGP Heavyweight Championship match against Jay White at the G1 Supercard event, held in Madison Square Garden on April 6th. The tournament will take place between March 8th and March 24th. Here are the first round matches:

Yuji Nagata vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Tomoaki Honma vs. Taichi

YOSHI-HASHI vs. Manabu Nakanishi

Juice Robinson vs. Chase Owens

Kazuchika Okada vs. Michael Elgin

Mikey Nichols vs. Hikuleo. Mikey Nichols is the former Nick Miller from NXT, one-half of TM-61, or The Mighty Don’t Kneel. This isn’t Nichols’ first stint in NJPW either, as he previously worked for the company due to its working relationship with his employer at the time, Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Will Ospreay vs. Bad Luck Fale

Lance Archer vs. Toa Henare

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Shota Umino

Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. David Finlay

Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. EVIL

Togi Makabe vs. Colt Cabana

Toru Yano vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Minoru Suzuki vs. Satoshi Kojima

Hirooki Goto vs. SANADA