NJPW New Year’s Dash 2019 Results

Here are the results from New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s New Year’s Dash show, which is the equivalent to WWE’s Raw after Wrestlemania. This sets up the stage for many of the feuds and storylines we will see for the rest of the year.

Chaos (Sho, Yoh, and Rocky Romero) defeated Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Takashi Iizuka) after Yoh rolled up Iizuka for the pin. Iizuka went on a biting frenzy before Yoh rolled him up.

Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens defeated Toa Henare and Tomoaki Honma after Chase Owens hit a package piledriver on Henare.

FinJuice (Juice Robinson and David Finlay) defeated Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T) by disqualification after a chair shot from Chuckie T to the back of Finlay. After the match, Chuckie T attacked both members of FinJuice, and piledrived Finlay onto a chair.

Chaos (Will Ospreay, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto) defeated Jeff Cobb, KUSHIDA, and Yuji Nagata) after Ospreay hit KUSHIDA with the Storm Breaker for the pinfall victory.

Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Taiji Ishimori) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe, and Toru Yano to retain the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship after Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens interfered and attacked Makabe. Chase Owens hit the package piledriver on Makabe, and then Tanga Loa hit the Apeshit on Makabe for the pinfall victory. It looks like Yujiro and Chase Owens have reconciled with Bullet Club.

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA, and Shingo Takagi) after Taichi struck Naito with the Intercontinental Championship belt and hit the Air Raid Crash for the pin. This sets up Taichi vs. Naito for the Intercontinental Title in the near future. After the match, Suzuki-gun laid out LIJ.

Bullet Club (“Switchblade” Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, and Gedo) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, YOSHI-HASHI, and Kazuchika Okada after Jay White hit the Bladerunner on YOSHI-HASHI for the pinfall victory. After the match, White called out Tanahashi for a title shot and Bullet Club attacked him, until Okada made the save, only to be brutalized as well.