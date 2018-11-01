NJPW Power Struggle Card to Date

New Japan Pro-Wrestling will be holding their annual Power Struggle pay-per-view at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium on November 3rd. Here is the close-to-final card for this event, featuring Chris Jericho’s first defense of the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

2018 Super Jr. Tag League Finals: Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi and Bushi) vs. Suzuki-gun (El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

British Heavyweight Championship Match: Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Bullet Club (“Switchblade” Jay White and Bad Luck Fale) vs. Chaos (Kazuchika Okada and Beretta)

Golden Lovers (IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay

NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Taichi (c) vs. Hirooki Goto. Goto is filling in for an injured Will Ospreay.

IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. EVIL. This is Jericho’s first defense of the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.