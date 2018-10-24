NJPW/RevPro Global Wars UK Results

Here are the results from New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s joint show with Revolution Pro Wrestling in Brixton, England.

KUSHIDA defeated Kurtis Chapman

Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL and SANADA) defeated Ringkampf (Walter and Timothy Thatcher)

Great O-Kharn (really Tomoyuki Oka) defeated Rishi Gosh

Tetsuya Naito defeated Chris Bookes

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Hirooki Goto

Satoshi Kojima defeated Mark Davis

El Phantasmo defeated Rocky Romero

Chris Ridgeway defeated Will Ospreay

Tomohiro Ishii defeated Minoru Suzuki to capture the RPW British Heavyweight Championship