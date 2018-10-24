NJPW/RevPro Global Wars UK Results

Here are the results from New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s joint show with Revolution Pro Wrestling in Brixton, England.
KUSHIDA defeated Kurtis Chapman
Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL and SANADA) defeated Ringkampf (Walter and Timothy Thatcher)
Great O-Kharn (really Tomoyuki Oka) defeated Rishi Gosh
Tetsuya Naito defeated Chris Bookes
Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Hirooki Goto
Satoshi Kojima defeated Mark Davis
El Phantasmo defeated Rocky Romero
Chris Ridgeway defeated Will Ospreay
Tomohiro Ishii defeated Minoru Suzuki to capture the RPW British Heavyweight Championship