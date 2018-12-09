NJPW World Tag League Finals Results

Here are the results from the finals of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s World Tag League tournament, and New Japan’s last big show of the year.

Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Yuji Nagata, and Manabu Nakanishi defeated Togi Makabe, Toa Henare, Shota Umino, and Ayato Yoshida

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Takashi Iizuka) defeated Michael Elgin, Jeff Cobb, Beretta, and Chuckie T by disqualification

Chaos (Sho, Yoh, and Tomohiro Ishii) defeated Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Zack Sabre Jr.)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Bushi, and Shingo Takagi) defeated Hangman Page, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens

Bullet Club (“Switchblade” Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, and Taiji Ishimori) defeated Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, and Kushida

The Elite (IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, Marty Scurll, and The Young Bucks) defeated Taguchi Japan (Hiroshi Tanahasi, Ryusuke Taguchi, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay)

Will Ospreay defeated Taichi to become the number one contender for the NEVER Openweight Championship

Kota Ibushi defeated Hirooki Goto to capture the NEVER Openweight Championship

World Tag League Finals: Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil and Sanada) defeated Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) to win the World Tag League for the second year in a row.